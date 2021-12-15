By Ike Uchechukwu

A governorship hopeful, under the People’s Democratic party, PDP, in Cross River state, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong has asserted that the state needs a team leader who has capacity to tap, harness and manage the very rich human and natural resources of Cross River state

Arthur Jarvis Archibong made the assertion while officially declaring his intention to run for the governorship seat on the platform of PDP at the State Party Secretariat Wednesday in Calabar.

Sir Archibong said it was obvious Cross Riverians lack economic direction, impact full leadership and Youths potentials encouragement, especially towards technological realities.

He stated further that no single individual amongst all those vying to become governor has the capacity to rescue the state without the collective effort and cooperation from all Cross Riverians.

The governorship hopeful also cleared the air on his earlier visits to both Central and Northern Senatorial Districts adding that it was a “familiarisation tour”.

He said it would be a disaster if the party does not choose a credible, easily approachable, business savvy candidate, one with proven track records of how to create wealth like himself. In his words; we must create business modules to break the chains of total dependence on our paltry Federal allocation.

His words :”I am at the Secretariat, to inform you officially that this state, our state, Cross River State is in the bottom of the sea”.

“This is not the state that we have known, we as a people, as a party have refused to hold leadership accountable.

“We must stop this stick and carrot politics, it is time for us to understand the dynamics of the forthcoming elections.

“We need a visionary leader, capable of bringing people together in “cooperatives” with reasonable funding, to ensure that wealth is put in the hands of the people. It will be a bitter and painful experience if we have not learnt our lessons all these years.We have suffered enough, another affliction should not rise the second time,” Archibong noted.

On his part, the Chairman of the PDP in the state , Venatius Ikem Esq lauded his boldness while commending the efforts he made to ensure the party had a Secretariat.

His words : I won’t mince words about what Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong has done for the party, the Secretariat we are using today was made possible by him, it was a fantastic way of starting especially at a time when we were at a crossroad.

“He filled in the gap when the party needed help the most, Jarvis has capacity to lead should he emerge as the flag bearer. I will ensure that there is a level playing ground for everyone that is contesting.

“He is the first aspirant to make his ambition official and also the first to declare his intention to run for Governorship of CRS”, Ikem said.

