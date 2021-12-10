



The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jigawa on Thursday said its development projects in the last six years were more than enough to make it remain in power after the 2023 elections.

The state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Aminu Sani, made the declaration while speaking with newsmen in Dutse.

Sani insisted that the APC, having fulfilled all the promises made in 2015 and 2019 electioneering across the country, would remain the favourite of the majority.

“With this, there will be no vacancy for a failed party like Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 in Jigawa and the country in general,” he said.

The chairman noted that APC under Gov. Muhammad Badaru’s administration had succeeded in executing at least a project in each polling ward in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Sani said that the state government had from 2015 to date empowered more than 250,000 youths, including housewives, through various schemes in its efforts toward eradicating poverty and wealth creation.

He said that no fewer than 160,000 less-privileged persons were currently receiving N5,000 monthly under the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Programme in the state.

“In addition to that, over 8,000 women are engaged as cooks under the School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government.

“In the area of infrastructure, the APC-led government in Jigawa has built more than 1,670km of roads to ensure ease of doing business in the state,” the chairman said.

Sani said that the Badaru-led administration had built and renovated more than 5,000 classrooms, and established over 250 new Primary, Junior and Senior Secondary Schools to ensure access to education for all children.

“On health, since his assumption in 2015, Governor Badaru has built over 200 functional health facilities across our political wards, upgraded about 10 Primacy Healthcare Centres to General Hospital, constructed three specialist hospitals, among others,” he added.

The chairman said that in order to ensure adequate manpower in handling such health facilities, the government had sponsored more than 200 students, including 100 female, to study Medicine in the Republics of China and Sudan.

This, Sani said, would enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare service delivery to the people of the state.

He said that in area of water supply, Jigawa had achieved over 90 per cent in the provision of access to safe drinking water to the populace and was the second after Lagos State.

The chairman maintained that the APC-led administration had transformed the state and made it a reference point in terms of good governance, agricultural transformation, human development, peace and progress.

He urged Nigerians to appreciate the APC under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani said despite the global economic challenges and its impacts on many countries, President Buhari had provided various social interventions to the indigent in the country.