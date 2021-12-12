.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, has disclosed that the party has no pact to present Senator Ademola Adeleke as its sole candidate for the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The party members under the aegis of the Conscience Group, also said it the search for credible and saleable aspirants led it to purchase a nomination form for Prince Dotun Babafemi to vie for the seat.

Addressing a press conference at Odeomu in Ayedaade local government area, on Sunday, the group’s Chairman, Kehinde Adesiyan Esq, stated that there was nowhere the party agreed to present a sole candidate for the governorship election.

Though he said Babayemi has not agreed to fill the form, Adesiyan said the group has reached out to stakeholders, including Olufi of Gbongan, with a view to compelling him to accept the offer.

“We have chosen Omooba Dotun Babayemi to vie for the position of governorship. We understand that we need a governorship candidate with wide acceptability, experience and personal achievement.

“PDP as a party, after its post-2018 crises, must now present a candidate that all the contending interest within the party will feel comfortable with. A candidate who has the tendency to adequately compensate everyone that has suffered in the past 11years of APC governance in Osun State.

“As a lawyer, technocrat, seasoned administrator and dedicated community developer, Babayemi is eminently qualified to govern Osun State. We are sure that he will build a society that will work for all of us in the state.

“We believe in him that he has the capability to shoulder the task and solve the problem in the state. We have met the Kabiesi Olufi of Gbongan who is his monarch to help us compel him to fill the form.

“As we are talking, six qualified aspirants have obtained their nomination form. They will all go through the primary to elect the candidate of the party. So, nowhere has anybody agreed to present a consensus candidate”, he said

