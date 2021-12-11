.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The primary goal of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 Presidential election is to install a new government, national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba has said.

Ologunagba, a former member of the House of Representatives, in his official statement as spokesperson of the PDP, reiterated the readiness of the party to send the All Progressives Congress, APC packing in the next election cycle.

The statement read: “The goal of the new leadership of the party under the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu is to install a PDP government in 2023 and ensure that our country becomes more united, improved security of lives and property, improve the economy by implementing well thought out policies and programs, pay special attention to infrastructure especially electricity and rail transport.”

That said, the publicity scribe slammed the ruling party, blaming it for the legion of challenges facing the country today.

“Under the APC, Nigerians continue to experience insecurity ravaging the country, unprecedented unemployment, an economy in shambles, almost collapsing, the Naira falling daily, industries are packing up daily, education standards falling, the health sector in comatose, infrastructure decay and stagnation and scaring disunity and suspicion pervades the country by nepotism and tribalism.

“I wish to congratulate Nigerians for the beginning of a new dawn and the start of a process signalling the exit of the most clueless, most uninformed and most embarrassing regime since independence.

“The National Working Committee of the PDP appreciates the unprecedented courage displayed by Nigerians in the last six years of the corrupt, inept, inhumane and wicked APC government. The NWC urge Nigerians to be steadfast and vote for the PDP in the 2023 election to rescue and rebuild our country Nigeria,” he added.

