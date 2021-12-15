By Juliet Umeh

Access to medical care has remained a challenge in Nigeria. Findings show that Nigeria needs atleast, 10 times the number of pharmacists it has today. To address this problem, a Nigerian pharmacy, HealthPlus, introduced ePharmacy and digital prescription platform. Speaking with Hi-tech on this development, Chief Transformation Officer, CTO, of the company, Chidi Okoro, reeled out the technologies behind the platform and how they intend to address healthcare challenges in the country. Excerpts:

What special technologies did you deploy for this platform that you just launched?

The health indices of Nigeria are not great. As you know, we have a very low life expectancy of nearly 60 years and access to medicare has always remained a challenge. In fact, the country has barely 12,000 practicing pharmacists. And we do need about 120,000.

This is so with doctors too. We have a doctor to patient ratio of one to 7000 and the World Health Organisation, WHO, recommends one to 600. So, we need 10 times or 12 times the number of Doctors we have.

What this technology does, I mean the HealthPlus e-pharmacy platform does is that it will facilitate access to medicare. Now, you can speak to a pharmacist without travelling to anywhere.

Nigeria has about 4800 registered pharmacies, and they are all sitting in about 140 local governments of the 774 local governments. Majority of Nigerians don’t have access to pharmacists.

HealthPlus’ e-pharmacy is an integrated platform. You can consult a pharmacist or a doctor or even a beautician. The doctor can recommend a drug and the pharmacist can interpret the prescription. The doctor can refer you to the laboratory for further diagnostics.

So all of that are incorporated into this platform. And what it means is that medicare is closer to Nigerians more than ever.

Can we refer to this as a telemedicine platform and how do you think it can help reduce medical tourism in Nigeria?

Good, here is how it is, it’s an e-pharmacy platform but a telemedicine is embedded in it.

The first thing it does is access. Think of it, most of the doctors we have are in the major cities like Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha, Owerri, Kaduna, Kano. They’re not going to be in the villages. So what this does is that they can access them and this is how it cuts medical tourism.

Some of the major ailments Nigerians go through are malaria, cough and cold, hypertension, diarrhea. All of these can be taken care of at the early stage and that will stop more complicated situations.

The challenge we have is that we are not taking care of the basics and because you’re not taking care of the basics, you now have to face renal failure, kidney or liver failure. Nigeria needs to take care of the basics and what our e-pharmacy does is to make wellness and healthcare more accessible to lots of Nigerians.

So, how important is this to the economy of Nigeria?

I’m sure you remember a saying that health is wealth. Sometimes, we don’t reflect on why they say that. Think about the level of absenteeism in the workplace. Think about issues of productivity.

If you’re down with malaria or you’re taking wrong medicine, you’re not productive and you’re not active. What it does is that productivity goes down. GDP is a measure of productivity of a nation.

In very high productive nations, they typically have very high GDP, Nigeria’s GDP is about 400 billion US dollars, our productivity levels are low. The more productive a nation is, the higher their GDP per capita income.

And here’s the other thing it does, it cuts down absenteeism. We run organisations or get involved in running organisations and we see the levels of absenteeism.

People need to speak to the right professional so that they get proper care. If you don’t speak to the right person, you don’t get the right recommendation. So, that hits your productivity, hence, the GDP and the well being of Nigerians. That’s the way this is related.

How are you simplifying this process to non-tech savvy Nigerians and those who do not understand English?

HealthPlus is a very large company with over 400 workers that cuts across. And we have people that can interpret.

Also, this is an evolution, we are just evolving, we are certainly going to have traditional languages embedded in the platform.

In terms of tech savvy, you have a lot of options, you can chat directly on do a phone call. So it’s quite simple to operate.

This is basic technology that we are applying because we know that health is vital and everyone desire good health.

So, what were the challenges you faced while getting this platform on?

I cannot call them challenges; we anticipated that it wasn’t going to be a smooth ride. The first thing was access to the internet, we wanted that.

We are experts in the area of pharmacy care but we have tech experts. So we partnered with them to build the platform. And they do have the experience to manage whatever challenge that will come up.

What is the next level for HealthPlus?

First and foremost, we want to cover and provide access to medicare to as many Nigerians as possible. Once we accomplish that, we start to add to Nigeria’s productivity that impacts GDP.

We know that a lot of other companies may start to copy this but that helps democratize access even more.

Our today’s level and next level is access to great quality medicare by majority of Nigerians.

