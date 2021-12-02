By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Government on Thursday said it will make list of recruited 1000 teachers available to the public next week.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Oladoyin stated that the recruitment exercise would be done in batches to ensure the sustainability of remuneration.



The statement reads, “The Ministry of Education informs the general public particularly applicants for the teachers’ recruitment exercise that the list of successful applicants who scored a cumulative of 50% and above in the test and proficiency interview conducted is ready.



“A total of 11,068 applicants participated in the interview out of which 3,170 applicants scored 50% (cumulative) and above.

“To ensure sustainability of remuneration, the recruitment will be done in batches, hence it is out of the 3170 applicants that the first combined list of 1000 most successful applicants will be drawn in 6 critical subjects of English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agriculture. This list will be out in the public domain by next week. Subsequent batches will follow later.



“Thank you for your patience and support as we reposition Osun Education”.

Vanguard News Nigeria