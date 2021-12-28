Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state has barred some loyalists of National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, from holding executive offices for allegedly attempting to disrupt the party.

Those sacked from offices and barred for a year from holding executive office, includes, Barr. Wale Ojo(Vice Chairman Osun East), and Alhaji Remi Arogundade( State financial Secretary).

It would be recalled that Wale Ojo was recently picked by Adagunodo faction as Acting Chairman of the party in the state, a move quickly countered by the party in the state.

A statement issued issued after the Executive Committee members of the party in Osogbo, by Ayodeji Areola, states that the party has confidence in the leadership of Sunday Bisi as the party Chairman and affirmed his leadership.

It reads, “That a vote of confidence be and is hereby passed on Hon. Sunday Bisi as the Chairman of Osun PDP. And is also passed on the leadership of Hon Sunday Bisi led State Executive Committee of the PDP in Osun.

“That no vacancy exists in the office of the Chairman of Osun PDP warranting the purported nomination/appointment of Hon. Wale Ojo or any other person as the Chairman of Osun PDP in any capacity.

“The report of the Osun PDP Disciplinary Committee recommending the removal of the Barr Wale Ojo ( Vice-Chairman Osun East) and Alh. Remi Arogundade (State Financial Secretary) as members of SWC/SEC and their immediate replacement from their various local governments as well as their debarment from holding any Party executive office for the next one year be and is hereby approved”.