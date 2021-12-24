.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The lingering crisis bedevilling Osun Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a new twist, as another acting Chairman has emerged on Friday.

This follows the ruling of a High Court, sitting in Ile-Ife, declaring Mr Soji Adagunodo as the authentic Chairman of the party. Adagunodo has however been elevated as the Southwest Chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, Osun East Senatorial Chairman of the party, Wale Ojo, was at a stakeholder meeting on Friday appointed as acting Chairman.

According to Ojo, Today, (Friday), I have been appointed as the acting chairman in Osun state PDP in line with the relevant provision of the party’s constitution. I see the affirmation as a great challenge. We are an opposition party counting on God and people to vote for our candidate in the coming governorship election in Osun. What we are doing today is to make everyone to come together. We will use our constitution as a party to bring everyone on board.

“All our six aspirants were aware of this event. All the six aspirants were in the know of this gathering. There is a judgement of the court of an Osun High Court, sitting in Ile-Ife that says Soji Adagunodo is the confirmed chairman in Osun.

But he has moved on. He has become PDP chairman in South West. Section 45, 2 and 4, when the chairman resigns, the Vice Chairman from the zone where the chairman hails from will take over”.

However, the Sunday Bisi faction, through Director Media and Publicity, Oluwabamiji Oladele, described the action of the group as mischievous, saying they are working for the ruling party, instead of PDP’s interest.

