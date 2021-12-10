.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to ensure emergency medical services reach rural communities, Osun State Government has inaugurated tricycle ambulances and Ileri-Oluwa basic medical emergency pack.

Launching the tricycle ambulances at the Office of the Osun Ambulance Services Agency at Government House Annex, Osogbo, wife of the State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola said the novel idea would make transporting patients during medical emergencies easy.

“The presentation of the Tricycle Ambulance to Primary Health Centers would ensure that residents in rural and remote communities have access to medical personnel in emergency situations.

“The three-wheel ambulance vehicles would complement the existing four-wheel vehicles which have continued to serve our people and which services have also been rated one of the best in Nigeria.

“I urge women in rural communities to take advantage of health care services made available by the government to ensure they access medical personnel rather than resorting to the dangerous act of self-medication.

“I also beg pregnant mothers to make use of these facilities. The state government will roll out pregnancy care service to help pregnant mothers birth safely and securely with a view to protecting children and reduce the burden of neonatal death in Osun”, she said.

Earlier in his address, General Manager, Osun Ambulance Services, Dr Samuel Babatunde, said the agency has saved over 3000 lives within the last three years, while 158 babies were delivered through the free round the clock services provided to people of the state.

He added that the agency has competent staff who work at the 27 units of the agency, detailed to respond to an emergency call within 5 to 10 minutes, adding that the present administration has provided more fully equipped ambulances, resuscitated grounded ambulances, and ensured the training of the agencies’ paramedics and drivers.

Also, the state’s Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade commended Governor Oyetola for the provision of the tricycle ambulances, calling on the Nigerian police to be flexible with patients who need treatment that required police reports such as a gunshot, particularly at night.