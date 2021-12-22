Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has suspended a Secondary school teacher, Akinyemi Philip for using uncouth language against the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and alleged involvement in partisan politics.

Philip had earlier been queried in a letter signed by Osun West Tutor-General, E. O. Onatola on December 8, 2021, stating why his disrespectful act to the Governor and Government of the state should not be sanctioned.

However, another letter dated December 20, 2021, the district education office issued a letter suspending the teacher indefinitely for public assault on the authority and abuse of office as a teacher.

It reads “MR AKINYEMI PHILIP The Principal, MASIFA COMMUNITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, EJIGBO

LETTER OF INDEFINITE SUSPENSION

“I am directed to inform you that as a result of your actions of professional misconduct and abuse of Office, your actions created: Public assault to the authority concerned. Abuse of power as a teacher. Disobedience to your School Principal and in particular to the State Government of Osun.

“The Ministry of Education/Osun West Education District Office came up with the following decisions:

“It is a fact that you Mr AKINYEMI PHILIP a teacher of MASIFA COMMUNITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL, Ejigbo. You are more focused on partisan politics than your duty as a teacher and commitment to the State Government as a Civil Servant in Osun State

“Your unpatriotic behaviour, abusive and provocative postings and comments on social media are against the Civil Service rule.

“Unless contacted beforehand, you are not permitted to enter the school premises”.

His case emanated from his colleagues who in their petition expressed worries over his involvement in party activism which they said was affecting his primary assignment— teaching.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Jamiu Olawumi said the teacher was reported by his colleagues over his attitude in school.

“He was queried by the school principal. But the query aggravated his misdemeanour daring nobody could punish him even according to General Order. However, before he would become a bad influence the case was reported to Tutor General who further investigated him and found him culpable.

He employs uncouth language on the person of Mr Governor without caution with a lot of false claims. We really allowed due process before sending him on suspension. He was not sacked”, he said.

