Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state, Dotun Babayemi, has disclosed that decision about who governs the state is taken from outside of the state.

He added that Osun West Senatorial District has been marginalised for too long, hence, his decision to join the race to govern the state.

Speaking on the Rave FM talk show on Monday, monitored in Osogbo by Vanguard, the PDP aspirant said the candidature of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in 2018 was beyond his predecessor.

According to him, Osun-West Senatorial District has been marginalised for too long, hence, the need for the people of the state to return power to the zone and particularly, return the PDP to the government house.

“Osun west has been marginalised for too long, it has not governed the state for a decade. The decision of who governs Osun is not made locally within the APC. It is decided from outside of the state. Even ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola toward the 2018 governorship election said his hands are tied on who becomes the Governor.

“During the election that the PDP candidate won by September 22, 2018, it was by a remote control that the result was usurped. The people of Osun know that the PDP is the party that could rescue them. They know and are ready to bring us back.

“Nigerians are already regretting voting APC into power as prices of food items including sachet water have increased by over 100 per cent. But today, the mere promise by APC to stabilise Naira to dollar value has not been met, it is even worse.

“I believe that the PDP candidates have the wherewithal to govern the state and I have the experience to take it to the next level of socio-economic development”, he said.

He urged the residents to task the present administration to account for the poor manner it managed the 20 million USD grant for revitalisation of primary health centres across the state.

“The State Government rather than deploy $20 million for health revitalisation towards revamping the health sector, it resorted to repainting buildings and presenting it to the public as new and revitalised healthcare delivery”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria