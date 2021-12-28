By Shina Abubakar

Field Commandant, Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu has called on the state government to ban commercial motorcycles from working at night.

He also urged the State House of Assembly to enact laws that would restrict clubbers to night club till 6am, saying rate of evils being perpetrated under the guise of working at night is becoming unbearable.

Amitolu, while speaking during his 57th birthday ceremony in Osogbo, said if any law is not put in place to check the excess of night crawlers in the state, especially commercial motorcyclists, then securing the state could be difficult.

He adds, “first the government of the state must summon courage, especially the House of Assembly, must enact law that will restrict the movement of the clubbers and the night cruisers to each of their club houses and tell them to stay there till 6am in the morning.

“Government of the state need to also ban commercial motorcycle riders at night, it is uncalled for to see motorcyclists using axes, guns, sharp cutlasses, killing people at night, they are the one carrying the armed rubbers to their victims. If it’s not checked, it could be dangerous. What we are seeing at night is not palatable at all, it’s unfairly, it’s ungodly where the armed rubbers will go to the house of the innocent people with POS moving all their money, how did they manage to succeed?

“They succeeded because there’s no law that put an end to their illegality and to put an end to this illegality, government must also show pragmatic efforts and show serious commitment to enact a law to stop night activities.

“We have good laws and Nigeria must come together as one and also our traditional rulers must also not support crime, politicians should not support crimes also”, he said.

He also sought for more funding for Amotekun Corps in order to combat crime and criminality across the state.

“The last one year or has been strenuous for us but I give kudos to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for what he has done and I want to advise him to do more by providing logistics and fund Amotekun appropriately”, he said.