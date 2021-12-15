.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun Western Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun has arrested a suspected ritualist, Kabiru Daramola for the threat to life.

It was gathered that the suspected had insisted that one Idowu Akintayo of Jasina Street, Modakeke, must deliver a human skull to him which Akintayo resisted, instead, he delivered the dog’s skull to his assailant.

Findings showed that angry Daramola went to Akintayo’s with a locally made pistol threatening to kill him for failing to deliver the human skull.

Sensing danger, Akintayo reported the matter at the Amotekun office in the town, prompting the corps personnel to lay siege on Daramola’s house where he was arrested.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Osun Amotekun Field Commandant, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said Daramola was arrested with local pistol and cartridges, saying he has been handed over to security operatives.

He is a notorious ritualist, there are four of them, three are at large, we arrested one of them. The kingpin and we have handed him over to the security operative.

