Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Iwo Federal constituency have urged those seeking to be Governor from the area to tarry till after 2026 when Governor Adegboyega Oyetola would have completed his second term in office.

The party faithful drawn from Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa local governments, on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment and support to the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the Oluwo palace square, Iwo.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Political Matters, Alh. Gbadebo Badru said the most important thing to do is to ensure that Oyetola is re-elected.

“We have seen several things that Oyetola has done for us. I want to assure you that everything you have been told Oyetola will still do, he will do.

“They have started again. They want to suffer us in Iwoland as they did in 2018. We won’t allow it to happen anymore.

“Alhaji Moshood Adeoti was Secretary to the State Government for eight years, Iwo-Osogbo road was completely abandoned. He was also the Chairman of, Tenders Board for eight years, overseeing all government contracts, he couldn’t do anything about our road.

“Adeoti did not resign or leave the party until he was denied governorship ticket. That is because of his selfish interest. But we won’t allow him to lead us astray in Iwoland. It won’t happen anymore.

“Iwo Federal Constituency has decided. We are standing with Oyetola. Adeoti should go and calm down and not bring bad things to us in Iwoland. Let all calm down. After Oyetola, then we can talk about West by the Grace of God,” he said.

Also addressing the party faithful and supporters at the event, Dr Amidu Tadese, a former Chief Whip of the State Assembly in 1992 noted that Oyetola is the first Governor that loves Iwoland, adding that members of The Osun Progressives, TOP were in government for eight years when the State was buoyant but did not play any major role in Iwoland.

He said, “The only road that Aregbesola claimed to do in Iwo was done by Kamorudeen Alao’s LG administration.

“Oyetola has started works on Lawyer Atanda road. After that, he will do Odoori to Adeleke and two other major roads. In the last 7 months, Oyetola has been sending us food monthly. Apart from that, our waterworks was established in 1952. Since then, it has been abandoned. Now, Oyetola has awarded the contract for its rehabilitation,” he added.

Dignitaries at the event included Hon. Kamorudeen Alao-Osun APC State Secretary; Alh. Gbadebo Badru — SA Political to the Governor; Engr. Mumini Olabanji S.A. Rural Development and Community Affairs; Hon. Rahman Lawal — Chairman, Iwo East LCDA; Dr Amidu Tadese –Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, among many others.

