By Olayinka Latona

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Lagos State Governor, BabaJide Sanwaolu are among the dignitaries, who attended the night of tributes in memory of Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

The auditorium of Fountain of Life church was filled with guests from within and outside the country.

Pastor Rosemary Simangele Nomthandazo Odukoya, South African born and wife of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya passed away on November 9, 2021 after battling cancer for two years.

The late Nomthi was described as a prayer warrior, lover of children, giver and one who is always full of excitement even to the point of death.

Family members, friends, and loved ones said pastor Nomthi legacy still lived on. She was called a pastor and leader, active in the Fountain of Life Church, and was known for her catchphrase “Enjoy your life!”

A specially produced audio-visual biography was presented. It chronicled her life from South Africa to The UK and then Nigeria following her marriage to Pastor Taiwo.

Nomthi, a South African by birth, shot into the limelight when she married Mr Odukoya in January 2010.

She had her primary education in South Africa; she was a student of Natal College of Education between 1996 and 1999.

She also holds a master’s degree from the University of Liverpool.

Apart from being a pastor, the mum-of-two boys, Timileyin and Jomiloju, she was also an accomplished author.

Some of her bestsellers include ‘A Bully is not a Hero’, Help! They are fighting again,’ ‘Boys and girls are different but equal’, ‘Enjoy your life,’ and a host of others.

In her lifetime, she inspired many as she provided resources, tools, skills, and knowledge to equip parents, educators, and children, through her books and messages.

Late Nomthi through her Wazi foundation championed several advocacy initiatives for children’s welfare.