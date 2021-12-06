.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to be the special guest of honour at the 45th coronation anniversary of the Owa of Idanre kingdom, Oba Fredrick Aroloye.

Traditional rulers expected include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye, Enitan Ogunwusi, Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II amongst others across the country.

Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu will be the Chief host.

Oba Aroloye ascended the throne in 1976 after his predecessor died at age of 144 years having reigned for 50 years.

Speaking with newsmen at ldanre, the Chairman of the 45th coronation anniversary committee, Dr Anthony Omolola said the anniversary was meant to celebrate the 95-year-old monarch.

Omolola noted that ldanre is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and that it produced 40% of cocoa production in Nigeria.

He said that week-long activities have been lined up for the anniversary adding that adequate security will be provided for guests that would grace the ceremony.

The chairman advised both the state and federal government to tap into the enormous tourist potentials of the ancient town for revenue generation.

Omolola declared that tourism in Idanre could feed the whole nation.

He advised that if the state government could resuscitate the Mare climbing festival and invest in the tourist centres in the rock town, the internally generated revenue of the state would improve as it would attract foreign exchange.

Speaking on the programme schedule for the anniversary, Dr Omolola said on Monday, all natives of Idanre Kingdom would converge on Alade where they would begin a rally to Atosin through Odo Ode and would terminate at Opa.

Sports activities include football matches, cross country races and cash awards would be presented to all winners.

He said that N500m is being raised to fund the activities of the anniversary and to renovate the palace adding that Museum and infrastructure deficit in the kingdom would also be addressed appropriately.

Omolola added that the monarch would confer chieftaincy titles on Prof Akinseye George, Engineer Benson Akinsegiri, Senator Patrick Akinyelure, Tajudeen Adefisoye, Festus Akingbaso, Major Gen. Benson Akinroluyo among others during the ceremony