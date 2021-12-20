A coordinating group of South East Support Groups for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has urged the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to run for the 2023 Presidential election.

The group made this call based on their observed interest of the Vice President on entrepreneurial development and ease of doing business in Nigeria. They described the Professor of Law as a competent and loyal leader, with entrepreneurial mindset, under whose watch the businesses of Ndigbo will thrive.

Speaking in a press briefing held at Nike Lake Resort Hotel Enugu after the meeting of these leaders of various South East Support groups from Abia, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra and Enugu States, they called on the Vice President to present himself to serve as the president of Nigeria in 2023 and count on the support of Ndigbo. The Coordinator of the Coalition and member of the All Progressive Congress, Dr. Obinna Ebirim said, “Ndigbo are largely businessmen and women and will support the person who eases our businesses thereby increasing our profit. We have resolved to invest our anticipated increased profit in his presidential campaign once he declares because we are certain that his economic policies and follow on bold actions as a President will make our businesses thrive and increase our profit. We are not guessing as the Vice President has demonstrated this in the MSME clinics initiative, the ease of doing business policy, the economic sustainability plan, the mentorship program for recent graduates and interest in tech such as driving the Google Inc plan to establish its first Google Launchpad space. Young Ndigbo are interested in mentorship and tech business thus they see Prof as the hope for a better future.”

The coalition also stated that the Vice President has remained very loyal to the Leader of our nation, President Muhammmadu Buhari and has wide acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

A leader of support groups in Anambra State, Hon. Chika Aniemena also noted that Prof. Osinbajo’s interventions through the inauguration of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, establishment of National livestock transportation plan, Social investment Programs, home grown school feeding program have remained a track record with massive impact on the Nigerian economy and have cushioned the effects of global recession and Covid-19 pandemic that affected the desired impact of these economic interventions.

Also speaking after the press session, leaders from Imo state Hon. Udochukwu Dickson, Hon. Nwauwa, and Hon. Offor expressed their optimism that the Vice President has a demonstrable capacity of revamping the nation’s economy and called on the Prof. Yemi to quickly declare for the presidency as the people of South East will massively support him.

Elder Francis Dimkpa from Abia State and Hon. Titus Nnamani from Enugu State told our correspondent that the South Easterners are the highest beneficiaries of the economic policies of Prof. Osinbajo and that is why they are taking the lead to setup structures to show him that they are ready to go the entire mile with him once he declares to become the President of Nigeria.

Chief. Ofomata and Hon. Bright Unogu lamented that some of their South East Leaders who has led at subnational levels have crippled the businesses of Ndigbo so they will not be beclouded by sentiments in their support of who becomes the President of Nigeria from 2023. They sighted an example where a particular former Governor invited businessmen, some from outside the country, wasted their time and resources in doing test run projects but most were not engaged and those engaged were never paid.

The meeting of the coalition of all South Eastern support groups for Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo was to kickstart the coordination, setup of structures up to the booth levels and mobilization needed from the South East to convince the Vice President that he has the support of Ndigbo to accept the call to become the President of Nigeria. The high level meeting followed the emergence of Dr. Obinna Ebirim as the South East coordinator.