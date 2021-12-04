Osinbajo named Garkuwan Yamma Nupe, ‘the Defender of Nupe Kingdom,’ by Bida Emirate

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has been described as someone who loves and is concerned about the welfare of all Nigerians regardless of who they are and where they come from.

This view was expressed by Alhaji Dr Yahaya Abubakar, the ETSU NUPE, Chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers this afternoon in Bida, Niger State during the Turbaning Ceremony of distinguished sons and daughters of Bida Emirate.

In his welcome address at the event, the Etsu Nupe who is also the Emir of Bida said he has heard about several of the recognitions including chieftaincies conferred on the Vice President from different parts of the country and “I feel jealous.”

He then said he is conferring with the traditional high chief of Garkuwan Yamma Nupe on Vice President Osinbajo, which means “the Defender of Nupe Kingdom.”

According to him, Professor Osinbajo has shown that he is concerned about all Nigerians, irrespective of who they are and where they come from.

His words: “I am short of words to express our gratitude to the Vice President. It shows, the concern you have for all Nigerians irrespective of who you are and where you come from.”

Vice President Osinbajo was welcomed to the State by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who accompanied him to the Emir’s palace where the Turbaning Ceremony took place. He was also accompanied by Senator Sani Musa who represents Niger State at the Senate.

Among those turbaned were Hon Said Musa Abdullahi as Gwarzon Nupe, who is a member of the House of Reps, Hon Bako Alfa Kasimu as Zarman Nupe, also House of Reps member; Engr. Muhammed Alhaji Haruna as Dan Turakin Nupe, who is also Niger State House of Assembly, and Dr Suleiman Sheshi as Maina Nupe, who is also the Chairman of the Bida Local Government Council.

