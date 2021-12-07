Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has ordered investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of female students of the Federal Science and Technical College, FSTC, Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state, by a male staff of the institution.

The Governor’s directive is coming on the heels of recent social media reports few days back that a male staff of the school (name withheld) was taking advantage of the female students and abusing them sexually.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Micheal Gusa who made this known Tuesday in Makurdi said given the directive, his office had taken up the issue and petitioned security agencies to commence investigation into the matter in order to bring the culprit to book.

The Attorney said, “there was this online publication in which the author indicated that there were sexual assaults on female students of FSTC Otukpo by a staff of the college.

“The Governor directed that I take up the matter with the security agencies for proper investigation, so that the culprit can be brought to justice.

“This is a threat to our female children who are in the school; it does not speak well of our society and it also does not speak well of the future of the girl child for staff of such a school to engage in assaulting them.

“So in compliance with the directive, we have written a complaint to the Commissioner of Police and also to the Director, Department of State Services, DSS to carry out a discrete investigation into the matter to ascertain the veracity of the allegation.

“We want the society to know that Government’s attention has been drawn to it and we have taken up the matter to ensure that justice is done in the circumstance.”

