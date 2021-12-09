Protesters at Dowen College

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has commiserated with the family of Chief Sylvester Oromoni over the murder of their son Sylvester Chidalu Oromoni Jnr by some students of Dowen College who allegedly were in an attempt to initiate him into cult group related activities leading to his death.

Ereyitomi while condemning the gruesome attack and murder of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr by some mentioned suspecting students, however, calls for a thorough investigation leading to arrest and prosecution of all involved in the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others who are still engaging in such acts secretly.

He urged the Inspector General of Police and the commissioners of police in Lagos and Delta States to carry out the highly sensitive investigation in fishing out those involved in such kind of wickedness against their co-students and wondered how young students should have such kind of heinous crime hearted to be hardened instead of focusing on their academic and learning.

Ereyitomi who was pained by the loss said it is not easy to forget easily the demise of a young promising talented boy whose life was cut short by those who don’t value lives and humanity.

The lawmaker pointed out that Chief Sylvester Oromoni father of the deceased is part of his constituents in Warri federal constituency, noting that justice should be served for Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, adding that Warri federal constituency is monitoring how things unfold, on behalf of Warri federal constituency prayed God for the repose of the soul of Oromoni Jnr. assuring the family of the federal constituency support during the trying period.