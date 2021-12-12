By Adesina Wahab

Anti-cult experts and mentors are to be deployed in Lagos State public secondary schools from January next year to stem the tide of social vices ravaging schools in the state. The step is a follow up to the approval given by the state government to the proposal by a group.

The Catalyst Men International Lagos, for permission to deploy its men and women in the schools to train students in leadership qualities and dissuade them from engaging in cult activities, bullying and related vices.

In a letter marked BES/CGSC&SP.EDU/ADM.1/BOL.1/14 to Adeyemi Temidayo, the Executive Director/ Founder of the group, signed by Somoye O.A. (Mrs) on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, the government conveyed the approval for the exercise.

The letter was titled, ‘RE: Request for approval for leadership and mentoring programme in Lagos State secondary schools’.

It read: “I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 17th March, 2021 on the above subject and to inform you that your proposed programme stated above has been approved.

“I am further directed that you should please liaise with the District Counsellor in Education District 11 for proper implementation.

“The ministry appreciates the concern and contribution of your organization towards the development of education in Lagos State.

‘Thank you”.

While speaking on the importance of the step, Adeyemi, in a post on social media, emphasised the need for parents to be careful about their children and monitor their behaviour.

“Your son can be a cult member in school and a nice boy at home. Don’t wait till your son is in it or until tragedy becomes personal before you take action.

“In 2022, TCMen+BE has LASG’s approval to access all secondary schools in the state to talk to boys and even girls,” he said

He called on kind hearted persons to support the project by volunteering as resource persons and donating to it.

“Together we can raise a new generation of men who live, lead and love better.Let’s make a culture shift happen,” he added.

The nation’s consciousness has been awakening to the need to curb the growing trend of bullying and cultism in schools by the recent death of Sylvester Oromoni, 12, who died from injuries sustained when he was assaulted by some students at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State. He was bullied because he allegedly refused to join a cult group.

Following the incident, the state government has shut down the school, while an inquest has been set up to look into the matter.

The Chief Coroner is expected to call a meeting of relevant stakeholders on December 15.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the incident and promised no stone would be left unturned to bring the culprits to book.

Concerned citizens and groups have protested against the death of Sylvester and with some calling for the de-registration of the school, accusing the management of negligence.

Last Wednesday, parents of students in the school held a prayer session and a candle light procession in honour of the deceased.

Among suggestions by experts is that social workers and counsellors should be sent to schools to help students and even teachers be able to handle issues relating to bullying, cultism among others.