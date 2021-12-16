



Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate , Sen. Orji Kalu on Thursday in Abuja urged the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to postpone the party’s national convention earlier scheduled for February 2022.

Kalu in his letter to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, National Chairman Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, APC, also appealed for the conduct of presidential primaries and election of National Working Committee (NWC) of the party same day.

Kalu warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out minor disagreements that arose during the congress could lead to implosion.

According to him, some states are embroiled in crisis with multiple factions arising from the congress.

“It is imperative to commend your sterling leadership qualities in helping to stabilise our great party across the six geopolitical zones, with high profile defections to the party to your credit as an outstanding party leader.

“I must also commend your peaceful disposition and sense of commitment to the growth of our party which also saw very peaceful congresses across the states.

“However, it is pertinent to note that, some states are embroiled in crisis with multiple factions.

“These factions are not new to our politics, especially since the return of democracy in 1999. However, it is important to put into consideration, the consequences of these factions during and after elections.

“It is important to remind you that the ignoble creation of factions in our party in Rivers and Zamfara states cost the party the governorship elections in those states,’’ Kalu said.

The former governor of Abia also recalled that APC also failed to field candidates in some senatorial districts in Cross River, thereby helping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to victory.

“Similarly, the creation of factions denied the party victory in so many states because the crisis were never settled. As a peaceful and tactful leader, I am sure you wouldn’t allow such scenario to reoccur.

“It is on this note that I write to appeal to your office and members of the Convention Extraordinary Planning Committee to reconsider the slated date for the 2022 National Convention.

“It is important that we collectively save the party from implosion due to the numerous court cases across the states. It is also important that you reconsider the date due to the confusions with regards to the zoning of offices.

Kalu said the conclusion drawn from all the cases was that after the state congresses, the burgeoning morale of party members was badly affected.

He stressed that it would be devastating to continue with the convention without settling the differences in various states and sort out the issues of zoning which could not be addressed in two months.

“The logical corollary of the foregoing pronouncements of the courts is that having too many cases without settling them amicably, the APC may be embarking upon a collision course which may lead the party to implosion.

“It is important to first postpone the convention with all peace and reconciliation machineries fully put in place. The issue of zoning should be properly handled with even representation across the six geopolitical zones.

“In conclusion, I am suggesting for a simultaneous event of having the presidential primary and election of National Working Committee (NWC) members on the same day and venue to avoid rancour and litigations,’’ Kalu said.



Vanguard News Nigeria