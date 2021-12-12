The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III as a huge loss to the country.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday in Abuja, described the late monarch as an epitome of peace and humility.

The former governor of Abia acknowledged the contributions of Oba Oyewumi to nation building in various capacities.

Kalu stressed that the late traditional ruler was a role model for his contemporaries, adding that he was forthright, kind-hearted, humble and courageous.

He conveyed his condolences to the people of Ogbomosoland especially members of the royal family.

“I received with a heavy heart the news of the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who passed at the age of 95.

“The late monarch was a blessing to Ogbomoso, Oyo state and Nigeria in general.

“He played leading roles in promoting peace and unity across the country.

“The late traditional ruler was respected across the country in view of his personal and leadership attributes.

“He was a compassionate leader and selfless statesman.

“His counsel on national issues will be greatly missed.

`

“Kabiyesi’s worthy legacies will continue to speak for him.

“I urge the Oyewumi family to sustain the good deeds of their late patriarch”.

Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late monarch Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Born on May 27, 1926 to the Gbagun ruling house of Royal family of Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oyewumi’s reign brought robust development to Ogbomoso and environs.

In 1995, Oba Oyewumi served as Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs for a term of two years.

He was the pioneer Chancellor, Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, Plateau state. (NAN)