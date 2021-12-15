.

Hon Makinde calls for immediate dualization of Ore-Ondo road…

Dayo Johnson Akure

The member representing Ondo West and Ondo East federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiola Peter Makinde has called for the immediate dualization of the Ore–Ondo Federal road, in Ondo state.

Makinde moved the motion at the green chamber following the sorry state of the road and the delay in its dualization by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The Rep member who doubles as the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character said that the Ore-Ondo city federal road is connected to over five Federal Constituencies and many other towns in Ondo, Edo, and Osun States.

According to him” the road has been earmarked for dualisation by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing some years ago.

Makinde in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Akure said that “The road is a major route for conveying agricultural produce to Ondo from adjoining states and is strategic for ease of movement of motorists and cargoes from northern Nigeria to the Southwest.

He lamented that despite being earmarked by the Ministry of Works and housing long ago for dualization, the contract for dualization of the road was yet to be awarded

Makinde said he was concerned that “the deplorable state of the busy road, which has been neglected for years, has been worsened by the influx of heavy-duty trucks conveying goods from the northern part of the country to the Southwest.

” The devastating condition of the road has adversely affected the means of livelihood of people living in the six surrounding local government areas.

“Due to the deplorable state of the road, it has become a haven for kidnappers and armed robbers who continue to take advantage to attack commuters and terrorize unsuspecting citizens as security agents are unable to respond promptly and come to their rescue”

“The poor condition of the road has turned the highway into a death trap, as travellers meet their untimely death through accidents, especially along the Ore-Ondo axis of the highway.”

“The reoccurring fatal accidents on the road is mostly as a result of its narrowness, and therefore requires dualization, considering that it is a busy and major link to many states of the federation” He added.

Makinde, therefore, moved that the House should urge the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to commence the dualization of Ore-Ondo-Akure road, given that it has been earlier earmarked for that purpose.

He further moved that the House mandates the Committee on Works to ensure compliance.

The speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila in his response described the motion as ‘”very important and immediately passed it to the appropriate channels for urgent attention.

Vanguard News Nigeria