– as 109 graduates bag first-class degrees

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi will be honoured with the Obafemi Awolowo University’s Doctors of letters as the institution hold its 45th convocation ceremony.

Addressing a press conference to herald the ceremony, which coincides with the University’s 60th anniversary, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede disclosed that the founder of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Chief Michael Adeojo will also be conferred with Honourary Doctor of Business Administration.

According to him, out of the 7,634 graduands, 109 graduated with first-class across various faculties of the school.

“For the Second Class (Honours) Upper Division, we have a total of One Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-One (1,681), while Second Class (Honours) Lower Division has a total of Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seven (2,707). Six Hundred and Ninety (690) graduands fall under the Third Class (Honours) category and Seventy (70) would graduate with Pass. This brings the total number of our First Degree graduands to Five Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty-Seven (5,257).

“For the Bachelor Degrees (Unclassified), we have those who pass with Honours. In the Faculty of Clinical Sciences we have Six (06) and One (01) from Dentistry. making the total, Seven (07). Those who pass with distinction are from Basic Medical Sciences which has Three (03) while Thirty-Five (35) are from Pharmacy. Those who pass with credit are One Hundred and Eighty-Eight (188) from Basic Medical Sciences while Three Hundred and Fifty-Two (352) have pass. In the unclassified category, we have a total number of Five Hundred and Eight-Two (582) graduands.

“For the Postgraduate Degrees, where we have Postgraduate Diploma, Professional Masters, Master with Research Thesis, Masters of Philosophy and Doctor of Philosophy respectively, this prestigious University will graduate One Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirty-Seven (1,637) graduands across our Thirteen (13) Faculties. One Hundred and Fifty-Eight (158) would be awarded Non-Degree Diplomas in the Faculty of Administration, Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Science.

“We shall be conferring Honorary Doctorate degree on two highly qualified, distinguished Nigerians whose eminence in their respective endeavours cannot be questioned. These two dazzling Nigerians are His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Babatünde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who will be conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Letters and Chief Michael Ade Ojo, the founder of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State and Chairman, Elizade Group of Companies would be conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Business Administration”.

He added that the convocation ceremony will kick off on Thursday, December 8, and the grand finale will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

