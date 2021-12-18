In a quest to unite Africa through tourism and tours, a leading Pan-African agency in travels and tours DigiTours was in the Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania in Bujumbura Burundi.

The team with her founder Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh was lead to the Embassy by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Burundi, HE Elijah Onyeagba.

DigiTours met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Republic of Tanzania to Burundi Dr. Jilly Elibariki Maleko at her office. The discussions focused on partnership with the government of Tanzania in promoting the vision of DigiTours which is Traveling Africa and Uniting Africans.

His Excellency Elijah Onyeagba told the press that what DigiTours is doing for Africa pushed him to take DigiTours to the embassy. He said that the visions of the brand is worth buying into, with the planed tours to East Africa most especially as its coming from Nigeria, Amb. Onyeagba explained.

Engr. Aniagoh explained that Digitours is interested in uniting every African through promotion of culture and tourism. He told Dr. Jilly that the agency is embarking on a tour of East Africa and Tanzania is of great importance and the team is prepared to harness the opportunities around Tanzania.

In a very happy note, the Ambassador Extraordinary welcomed DigiTours and appreciated the team for what they’re doing to promote Pan-Africanism. She explained how Tanzania is an emerging tourist center in Africa. She pledged to work with the team to ensure the services of DigiTours is gotten in her home country.

Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh thanked the Ambassador for a warm welcome and the team resolved to extend her services to Tanzania. He said that Tanzania will be included in the 9 Destinations Tour kicking off next year 2022.

DigiTours team members in attendance included Sir Christian Aniekwe and Chief Kodinna Anekwe.

DigiTours is a fast growing tourism and culture promoting brand in Nigeria. They’re focusing on promoting Tourism in Africa, planning leisure tours in Africa and promoting African festivals. Their aim is to unite Africa through organizing travels and tours. DigiTours was recently honored in Burundi for their vision in supporting the Africa brand.