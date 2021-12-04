Onwordi

Delta-born Businesses man, Mr. James Endurance Onwordi also known as Ibori Ubulu has reiterated the call for partnership between Ubulu uku development council and Ubulu youth development council.

Onwordi made the call on Thursday when he visited Ubulu Uku youths.

He said Ubulu Uku youths are known for peace, law abiding, Hardworking and above all respectful In all ramifications.



“Am a youth and I can’t afford to be mute at this point in time where it is very clear that UDC is in a disagreement with the entire youth of Ubulu Uku community.

My Candid advice to UDC is to be more Democratic in the discharge of their duties by consulting with the youths in Ubulu uku before taking major decisions especially when it affects the youths of the community.

Life they say begins at 40years therefore benchmarking the the youthful age of participating in youthful activities of our dear community is totally unacceptable and it does not go down well with the youths of Ubulu Uku. “

Onwordi also started that partnership the UDC should give the recognize youth body (UYDC) a free hand to choose their leader while they observe and advise when necessary.

“No community succeeds in an atmosphere of melee therefore, I urge the UDC leadership to partner with the youths of Ubulu Uku in making decisions that will take us to the desired enviable destination.

We are one indivisible people therefore, I suggest that the UDC call for a meeting with the entire youths of the community with a view to discussing ourselves and fashioning a peaceful way forward.

This i believe will put an end to these squabble and power tussle.

To the youths I want to advise us to maintain peace and tranquility while we put ourselves together to take our dear community to the next level.

Ubulu Uku is our home let us make it a peaceful habitation for all of us.” he said.