By Festus Ahon, AASABA

THE Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwase 111, has said only collective action backed by the sincerity of purpose would bring lasting peace and sustainable development to the Niger Delta region and its people.

The Monarch who stated this at his palace in Warri when he received the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), urged leaders in the Niger Delta region to deemphasise their personal interests and work together to tackle the various challenges facing the region.

The Traditional Ruler lamented the division among the people, particularly the leaders, adding that the desired destination could only be reached with the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the region.

He said: “Our heads have been held down for too long. We have always been capable of greatness. The divisions among us have not allowed us to attain the greatness we desire”.

While enjoining Dikio to use his office to unite people of the region, he said; “once the Niger Delta gets it right it would be easier for Nigeria to also get it right”.

He said the region was blessed with many economic opportunities capable of changing the fortunes of the region’s economy beyond oil and gas.

Saying; “all the things that sustained our ancestors are still here, still valid. From palm, cocoa, fish and so on, he said; “all we need to do is to use the resources to grow our economy and make life better for our people”.

The Monarch who spoke further reiterated the resolve of the kingdom to support PAP, especially Dikio’s vision of shared prosperity for ex-agitators using his Train, Employ and Mentor scheme.

He said: “In any way, we can help to echo that message we will do so. We are here to support and encourage you”.

Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), who spoke earlier, said there were many opportunities in the Niger Delta but harnessing them depended on peace, adding that the importance of Warri and the historical facts about the city and the kingdom compelled PAP to host a summit that would showcase the economic potential of the region

Dikio said: “We have chosen the path of economic prosperity and we feel that there was no better place to start than the great city of Warri”, congratulating the Warri king on his ascension to the ancient throne and expressed optimism that the kingdom, under him would inspire others.

