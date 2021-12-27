.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One person was reportedly killed in Igbaye town, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun state after a carnival celebration allegedly turns bloody.

It was gathered that some youths were celebrating carnival in the town on Monday afternoon when misunderstanding ensued between two groups in the community.

While a source disclosed that the crisis was connected with the community monarchy’s dispute, another resident said it was purely a celebration turn sour among youths in the town.

An eyewitness, Rasheed Damola said the crisis started at the carnival ground after an argument ensued between two groups within the event’s venue and the situation escalated into a free-for-all.

“Some people started throwing bottles, clubs and stones like those at the event scampered for safety. All of a sudden, some people started shooting and one person was hit in the process. He was rushed to a hospital in Okuku and died before he could be attended to”, he said.

However, another source, Atanda Adeola disclosed that the remote issue behind the crisis was the issue of the community monarch, adding that the carnival was just an excuse to reignite the division created by the dispute over the town’s royal stool.

“There was a crisis over the community stool which parties have not forgotten for years, so, when the little misunderstanding at the carnival ensued between some groups gladiators over the stool took over the crisis and started shooting at one another. One person was caught in the crossfire”, he said.

Attempts to call the town’s traditional ruler proved abortive as his mobile number was said to have been switched off.

Meanwhile, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident said police have been deployed to restore normalcy in the troubled community.

She did not confirm the figure of casualty but disclosed that police have restored law and order in the town and are still keeping watch over the community.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode has since ordered the deployment of personnel to the town and normalcy has been restored”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria