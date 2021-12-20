.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One person was reported dead killed in an auto accident that occurred in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Monday.

The incident involved a fully loaded white commercial bus EKY 213 XP, heading to Ibadan and colliding with a truck driving ahead after allegedly losing control.

The accident, which occurred at about 1:45 pm around the first gate, State Secretariat complex, Osogbo left 18 other persons injured.

Confirming the incident, Osun FRSC Public Relations Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, said the incident was probably caused by overspending which eventually led the bus driver to lose control.

She added that one of the passengers died on the spot while the injured victims were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for treatment.

Similarly, 17 others persons were injured in another lone vehicle accident at the Wasinmi area of Gbongan-Ibadan express road around 12:30 pm.

A White Ford commercial bus registered with KSF583YE loaded with 15 passengers crashed around the Espro area.

All the injured victims were taken to a private hospital in Ikire, while the crashed vehicle was taken over by the police.

