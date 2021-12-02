By Dayo Johnson



The Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of fourteen new commissioners.



Recall that Akeredolu had in March this year appointed four commissioners including that of the information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, Justice and Attorney General, Titiloye Charles and Works and infrastructure, Aminu Raimi.



The number of commissioners in the state has risen to 18.



A letter of request for the confirmation of appointment of the fourteen Commissioners, signed by Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu was forwarded to the House two weeks ago.



The nominees were later invited to appear before the Selection Committee of the House for screening.



Presenting the report of the Selection Committee at plenary, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Honourable Aderoboye Samuel said that “the 14 nominees had been screened and found competent to serve as Commissioners in Ondo State.



Aderoboye requested that the nominees be called to step forward for confirmation of their appointments.

The nominees were thereafter called outside for ratification of their appointments through a voice vote by majority of Lawmakers at the plenary.



Speaking after confirmation of the nominees, the Speaker Rt Hon, Bamidele Oleyelogun congratulated them noting that they were appointed on the basis of their track records.



Oleyelogun urged the new Commissioners to work with the governor to enhance the delivery of democracy dividends to the people of Ondo State.



Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Pastor Femi Agagu, Aribo Oyato and Razak Obe from the Southern, Northern and Central Senatorial districts pledged to join hands with the governor to impact positively on the lives of the people and add value to the instrumentality of governance in Ondo State.



The newly confirmed nominees are: Rt. Honourable Fatai Olotu, Dr Julianah Osadahun, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega, Otunba Dele Ologun, Mrs Lola Fagbemi and Mr Sunday Adekunle Akinwalere.



Others are: Engineer Razak Obe, Dr Banji Ajaka, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, Pastor Femi Agagu and Honourable Wale Akinlosotu.

Vanguard News Nigeria