It was a very colourful and memorable event at Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2021 beauty pageant (8th Edition).

The event was flooded by distinguished personalities/ captains of industries who came to witness the competition and crowning of the newly emerged Comely Queens who are Breast cancer Awareness Ambassadors.

According to a statement by the organisers, Queen Juliet Omoredo, the newly crowned Miss Comely Queen Nigeria battled the crown with 30 Beautiful Contestants and now she is expected to give voice to the fight against breast cancer in the country.

Miss Comely Queen Nigeria emerges beauty Queens that champion the fight against Breast Cancer, Comely Queens have been instrumental to wide range of sensitization projects.

Other Main crowns at the competition includes Miss Comely Queen INTERNATIONAL– Queen Daniella Malafagha &

Miss Comely Queen ECOWAS– Queen Chijioke Cynthia

Other ceremonial crowns at the finale includes;

Miss Comely Queen tourism 2021– Queen Jane Etta

Miss Comely Queen Ambassador– Queen Priscilla obiora

Face of Comely Nation — Queen Oseahumen Success

Miss Comely Queen Model– Queen Faridah jafar

Northen Comely Queen — Zalo Anna

Southern Comely Queen– Adeleye Oluwatamilore

Face of Jhelp concept– Khadijat joy