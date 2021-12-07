…say decision hasty, embarrassing

…add it’s wakeup call on Nigeria to self develop

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, berated the United Kingdom government for placing travel ban on Nigerians amid the outbreak of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, currently ravaging the world.

The House said that the decision was hasty and embarrassing to Nigeria.

The anger of the parliament followed a motion on the travel ban moved by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu and considered at plenary.

Some members of the House who took turns to ventilate their views on the issue however said the ban was a wake-up call for Nigeria as a country to reinvent itself as the true giant of Africa.

They however called for a diplomatic way to resolve the matter.

