By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said the country recorded a 500 per cent increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks due to Delta and Omicron variants.

To this end, the NCDC has launched its yuletide season campaign tagged: #CelebrateResponsibly as part of the #TakeResponsibility campaign which began in February 2020.

As of 19th December 2021, a total of 223,887 cases and 2985 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Disclosing these in a press statement issued Monday night, the Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa who explained that the CelebrateResponsibly focuses specifically on measures Nigerians need to take to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19 during the festive period declared that the country is now in the fourth COVID-19 wave.

Adetifa said the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as NCDC and its partners, are therefore intensifying risk communication efforts to remind Nigerians of the risk they face and need to take collective responsibility to reduce transmission of the virus.

“The response to COVID-19 requires a whole-of-society approach. Therefore, individuals, families and institutions also need to play their part in protecting each other by ensuring adherence to COVID-19 public health and social measures.”

He urged Nigerians to adhere to recommended measures by NCDC and other public health authorities, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.

He added that the #CelebrateResponsibly campaign targets the entertainment industry, transport industry, religious settings, media, security personnel, young people, and the general public to promote adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures during this festive period.

“Please avoid all non-essential travel within and outside Nigeria to reduce the risk of transmission. The virus that causes COVID-19 is more likely to spread in mass gatherings especially when held indoors with full capacity and poor ventilation. We strongly recommend outdoor events with physical distancing, compulsory use of facemasks, and provision of handwashing facilities or hand sanitisers.

“Please make use of every opportunity provided to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The government has made these vaccines available for all eligible citizens and booster doses available for those previously vaccinated.

“The Celebrate Responsibly campaign which spans from the Christmas holiday through to the start of the new year, emphasises the responsibility of all Nigerians, the government, private sector, institutions, associations, communities, families and individuals in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Religious leaders and heads of institutions, organisations and businesses are urged to enforce public compliance to COVID-19 preventive measures in their jurisdiction. COVID-19 continues to threaten the lives and the livelihoods of Nigerians therefore we must not let our guards down this festive season. We urge Nigerians to take all precautions necessary to ensure we and our loved ones live to celebrate many more events and festivities.

“The campaign includes the production of key messages, audio and visual materials for wide dissemination. The NCDC urges all individuals, traditional and religious leaders, business owners, the media, transport workers and other institutions and sectors to join the campaign by adopting the key messages and sharing within their networks.”

He said the Celebrate Responsibly campaign calls on all Nigerians to take all necessary precautions for a safe and healthy Christmas and New Year celebration.

