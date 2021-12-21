Top Nigerian entertainment artistes, Omah Lay, Mayorkun, Wande Coal, Chike and a host of other sensational entertainers are set to perform at the Throne Concert which will hold on the 29th December, 2021 at the Eko Convention center, Lagos.

Tagged ‘The Throne: The Next Generation’ the concert is part of the lineup of exciting Stacked December concerts that will be taking place this year. The Throne Concerts is divided into the Throne Afternoon Rave and Throne Night Rave Concerts with both concerts anticipated to be an exciting blend of electrifying Nigerian music.

The Throne Afternoon Rave concert will feature live performances from Nigerian Pop Music Sensations such as Chike, The Cavemen, Mayorkun, Made Kuti, Victony, Wande Coal, Dai Verse, Wavy the Creator, T-Classic, Diteh, Tobi-Sax, Ajebo hustlers plus DJ performances by the phenomenal DJ Crowd Controller and DJ Shawn.

Stars billed to perform at the Throne Night Rave Concert include Omah Lay, Reekado Banks, Rema, Oxlade, Ladipoe, Bella Schmurda, Ruger, Blaqbonez, Poco Lee, Dotun, Badboytimz, Fave, Hagman-DC, Toby Shang and thrilling DJ performances by DJ Big N, DJ Consequence and DJ Lambo.

The Event is proudly supported by big Brands like Pepsi, Hennessey, First Bank, Star Beer, GIGPAD, Still Broke and many more.

Tickets for the Throne and other Stacked December concerts are available through the abeg platform.

Visit the Abeg app at //store.abeg.app/toroec to purchase your tickets.

The Throne Concert will be 100% Covid-19 compliant.