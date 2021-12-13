Yesterday, I received a Doctorate degree (honorary) in Political Science from the Prestigious Espam Formation University, Benin Republic.

I accept this honour with deep gratitude and I can assure you that I do not take it for granted.

I am conscious of the corresponding responsibility to use my knowledge and skills to advance the course of humanity and to support the aspirations of this great University and humanity, at large.

I have always being an advocate of a politically stable society as it helps accelerate development and establish a peaceful atmosphere.

The competitive environment within which Universities across the world now operate requires each institution to define specific areas of global challenge where it wants to make a difference.

The Espam Formation University has done this effectively and has, over the years produced fully-baked graduates.

I dedicate this honor to God almighty, my wife, daughter and my team for making me provide leadership and a better person.

I appreciate family, friends and well wishers for the congratulatory messages since I received this honorary degree. It can only get better.

Thank you all.

Dr. Oluwaseun William-Ologun

Chairperson, West Africa Youth Council

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA