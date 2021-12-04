From Left , Mr Omotayo Ashiru while receiving the NIPR Award on behalf Mr Olufemi Onireti from the Chairman of the Day, Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The founder and the chairman of the Onireti Foundation, Mr Olufemi Onireti, today, Friday got honored with an award of excellence on “Community Development” by the Oyo State chapter of the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in Ibadan.

Onireti, who is a philanthropist and an ace politician from the Osupa Ward, Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State was awarded based on the noble institute’s recognition of his numerous humanitarian gestures which aim at providing succor to all and sundry over the years.

While receiving the award with great delight from the Chairman of the Day, Oloye Lekan Alabi, the Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Onireti who was represented by Mr Omotayo Ashiru expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event and also promised to do more to complement the efforts of the government at the grassroots and the entire state at large.

Notable amongst several contributions to rural development, health, and education sectors in the Oriiire, Ogbomoso North, and Ogbomoso South local government areas of Oyo State is the reconstruction of Osupa road culvert, organising the Olufemi Onireti Quarterly Quiz Competition with a golden prize of HP laptop, merit award and #50,000 each to contestants between first and third positions, series of regular empowerments programs for artisans and market women, drilling six boreholes in the three local governments, donation of a laptop to Ogbomoso Grammar School, provision of reliefs to patients at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, payment of WAEC and UTME registration fees for students in his constituency, and the installation of street lights in Osupa area, amongst others.

The event which took place at the Oduduwa Hall of the Premier Hotel, Mokola Hill, Ibadan had in attendance Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, public relations practitioners, other awardees, editors, and every bigwig in all walks of life.

Vanguard News Nigeria