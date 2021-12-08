Olori Atuwatse III of Warri Kingdom has taken the lead to champion free medical healthcare initiative among riverine communities in Warri, Delta State.

The medical outreach is powered by HRM Ogiame Olu Atutse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, is aimed at making medical health care more accessible to all.

Speaking on the initiative, Olori Atuwatse iii, said the idea is to reach out to those who have no access to medical care and promote good health among the people in the Kingdom.

She said: “It has been said that the golden triangle of ideal healthcare consists of accessibility, affordability and quality. Before healthcare is sustained by the latter two, accessibility has to first be addressed. This is one of the challenges of the riverine communities in Warri Kingdom.

“The Free Medical Outreach will be geared towards reaching these communities who have little or no access to good healthcare. The aim is to promote and maintain health: through preventive care, managing disease, reducing unnecessary disability and premature death.

“In partnership with Pro Health International, National Agency for the Control of AIDS [NACA], Delta State Action Committee on AIDS (DELSACA) & Cartias Nigeria, we will be providing free medical checks, free treatments, Hematocrit screening, full blood count screening, malaria screening, blood glucose screening, retroviral screening, urine analysis, free mosquito nets and so much more.

“My desire is to bring quality healthcare to the people with the vision of making healthcare more readily accessible to all indigenes in our community. So tell a friend to come for the event and together, let’s realize a healthy and whole Warri Kingdom”.

Highlight of the outreach will also include, medical check & treatment palliative care, malaria screening, blood glucose screening, urine analysis and Retroviral screening among others.