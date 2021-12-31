As a way of putting smiles on their faces, a Non Governmental Organisation, Olawale Oguntimehin Foundation (OOF), has distributed food items to some residents of Idanre, the headquarters of Idanre Local Government in Ondo State.

Over 1,000 residents benefited from the various food items given out to celebrate the festive season.

Founder of OOF, Olawale Oguntimehin stated that the aim of the outreach was to alleviate hunger and put smile on the faces of people in the spirit of yuletide.

Oguntimehin, who is aspiring to be a member of the Ondo state House of Assembly under the Social Democratic Party ,SDP, added that the move became necessary in view of current economic realities.

Some of the beneficiaries commended OOF for the gesture and prayed for God’s blessings for the founder.

Welfare packages distributed to the beneficiaries include rice, stock cubes, vegetable oil, salts among others.

