Olamide, Ajimovoix Drums, Naira Marley, Devolee are blessing to the Afro street music ― Idajo Bigsam

As we all know, there are no successes without its source and no big fame and name without its grassroots, Muritala Samuel Ogomide professional and well known for his artistic name Idajo Bigsam has finally revealed the impacts of the gems and moguls in the music industry scene who have really contributed and added so much value to the growth of the Afrostreet sound all around the world.

BIGSAM talks about how he really looked up to this superstar that had really made him and Africa proud.

Background

I am Ogomide Samuel Murtala, I am a native of Epe, a rural area in Lagos, we are four in my family and I am not from a musical family but I have so much passion for music because I do feel like being on top of the world doing it.

Music journey

I have been rapping since childhood but I can say I started rapping professionally when I was in JSS 3 that should be around eight years ago I think.

Music plans

My plans for music are accomplishing my aims and dreams because I have got what the industry really requested and seek… I want to do music to the highest peak and also get acknowledged by stars like of Olamide, Ajimovoix Drums, Davolee, Zlatan, and others.

Present project

I have been working recently on multiple tracks trying to gather my Ep for 2022. I believe this is going to get detty as I can’t wait to share my hard work which has been underground. To my fans out there and also praying things turns out the best for me just as those have looked up to, and one more thing; I’m dropping a single next before my Epp which is produced by Ajimovoix Drums.

Dream artistes to work with

My love for Olamide and Wizkid is not small at all, they are my real MVP right now because they have been my role model for long.

Relationship status

I will prefer to keep that to myself for now though.

Medium plan

In five years time, I would be fine and great by then because I am really putting in so much effort to be the new face of the industry.

Words to fans

My piece of advice to my fans out there and every other fast-rising artists is that when you know that your talent is, do not mind the challenges, don’t quit, you will get there… this is a motto of a hardened hustler.

