By Luke Oghenemaro

For those who might not know him, he is Chief Emmanuel Erezih, fondly and popularly known as “OKPOMO”, a politician, quintessential businessman and philanthropist who hails from Emevor kingdom, in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state.

Chief Erezih, grew up as a child with great values and discipline which were inherent in his father and while growing up. His father made giving his life style. His father would even give from his meager yielding just so everyone around him would have something and be comfortable, no wonder his philanthropy work, if measured can be equated to writing an encyclopedia.

OKPOMO, who was previously based in the United State of America (USA) where he was running a car dealership company amongst other businesses has a passion to impact lives positively and bring meaningful change to the society. His love for governance and politics became so glaring and this passion and drive had made him follow the politics of Delta State with keen interest even while he was still living in the United States of America (USA).

After good solid eight years in the USA, he finally relocated back to his ancestral home, Emevor kingdom in Isoko North local government, where his political interest was rejuvenated when he saw his boss Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the executive governor of Delta state making politics and governance so easy and transparent. This reinvigorated the interest of politics and passion to impact life of his people positively.

OKPOMO who is happily married to his beautiful missing rib blessed with beautiful children believes that in the next dispensation already laid down by the governor of Delta State, no doubt, will impact more life positively, and with collective efforts of his dear to heart Isoko North, will certainly recount success, rejuvenate the system and record tremendous breakthroughs through the grace and mercies of God.

Through the blessings of God upon his life, Chief Emmanuel Erezih, has done a lot of philanthropic work through his ‘EREZIH CHARITY FOUNDATION’ even without publishing such kind gestures. As a matter of fact, OKPOMO has made lot of donations to people in Lagos and Delta states. Just recently, he visited Ogor Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state, where he donated books and mouthwatering philanthropic works which made the paramount ruler of Ogor, His Royal Majesty HRM, Okiemute Igere I, Ovie of Ogor Kingdom, honor him with a chieftaincy title of the ‘Uduefe R’ovie of ogor kingdom’ ( meaning, the heart of wealth of the king of Ogor kingdom).

As the saying goes that“Charity begins at home, OKPOMO has made it clear that his focus is now on his home town, Isoko North and Isoko at large and by the grace of God he’s already mapped out an amazing plan to impact, ameliorate and bring about positive change to Isoko nation through his ‘EREZIH CHARITY FOUNDATION’ which will be kicking off soon, so please watch out the foundation’s programs and activities towards touching lives and rejuvenating the polity.

In the words of the philanthropist, “Growing up, my father made giving his lifestyle which when God started showing his mercy on me I emulated that habit of my father making giving my lifestyle. Though I have done several givings in Lagos and Delta states. The last giving visit I made was at Ogor kingdom in Ughelli which I presented 10,000 notebooks to His Royal Majesty HRM, Okiemute Igere I, Ovie of Ogor Kingdom, after which I was honoured with a Chieftaincy title of the Uduefe R’ovie of Ogor kingdom.

“But right now, I want to focus on Isoko North in my giving and touching lives and by the special grace through the mercies of God, we the EREZIH CHARITY FOUNDATION will touch lives around Delta state by his grace to make everyone smile and make this world a better place for all.”

In a bid to contribute his qouta politically to the growth of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in his Emevor kingdom and to ensure that PDP remains the strongest party to beat, the Convener of OKPOMO POLITICAL ADVANCEMENT GROUP 2023, Chief Emmanuel Erezih, had mobilized all the people of Isi Emevor and were registered for the ongoing online revalidation and registration of Peoples Democratic Party membership.

On the need for the people of Isoko North to speak with one united voice and build the local government especially as 2023 approaches, the chairman of ‘EREZIH CHARITY FOUNDATION’ and Convener of OKPOMO POLITICAL ADVANCEMENT GROUP 2023, Chief Emmanuel Erezih, alias OKPOMO, has harped on the need for all elites of Isoko North Local Government Area to put their collective efforts together and build an enviable Isoko North.

According to Chief Erezih, “with the way the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has made politics so easy and transparent, it allows us to develop our area. He gives rooms for the young ones to grow politically and he has tried in developing all nooks and crannies of the state. By this singular act of His Excellency, if we the young elites in Isoko North can key into this vision of developing our places with our collective efforts, then we can achieve a great Isoko North of our dreams.

“Growing up I have had love for politics which made me always follow our Delta state politics closely even when I was still leaving abroad but, I finally relocated back home when I saw how my boss Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa the executive governor of Delta made politics so easy and transparent, I had no option than to join the moving train to contribute my quota as well. So, I believe in the next four years with the vision some of us have with collective efforts, our Isoko North will recount success and breakthroughs by the special grace and mercies of God.”

