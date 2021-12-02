By Chancel Sunday

Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Security, Mr H.M. Ebirie, has scored the S.M.A.R.T Agenda of the state government high in terms of project execution and completion.

Ebirie, who commended the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises to Deltans, Thursday, in Ughelli, noted that the PDP-led government under Gov. Okowa was one of the best in terms project execution and completion as well as youth empowerment since creation of the state in 1991.

He said: “Gov. Okowa’s performance in road construction and completion, educational infrastructure, empowerment of youths in politics and initiation of human empowerment programmes are unequalled and I commend him for thorough execution of the S.M.A.R.T Agenda for Deltans.

“Before now, we hardly had youths in positions of SSA in governance but under Okowa’s administration they’re innumerable because he believes that the young shall grow and youths are leaders of tomorrow.

“He engaged youths into the system, made them understand that there are genuine ways they can make a proper living in the society without necessarily going into violent acts, and that’s why there’s prevailing peace in the state.

“Though, one cannot satisfy everybody, Okowa has done very well and still doing very well for Deltans and I score his administration 89% in terms of performance, which is ‘A’ (excellent) in the academic world”.