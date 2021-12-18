Wike welcomes Okowa.

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Edith, Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and member representing Ika Federal Constituency, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, were among dignitaries, who bade playright and Theatre scholar Prof. Samuel Ukala farewell on Saturday.

The celebration of the life and times of the late author of Akpakaland and Iredi War was held at All Saints’ Anglican Church, Mbiri, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Wike was represented by Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccaus Adangor (SAN).

The late Prof. Ukala was an emeritus Professor of Theatre Arts and Drama at the Delta State University, Abraka.

Until his death in September, he was a member of the Delta State Advisory and Peace-Building Council and also a member of the Project Implementation Committee for the establishment of three new universities in the state.

Among dignitaries at the church service were member representing Ika North East Constituency, Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah and wife Perpetua.

Also in attendance were Commissioner for Higher Education Professor Patrick Muoboghare, Commissioner for Finance Chief Fidelis Tilije, Chairman Ika North East Local Government Council, Hon. Victor Ebonka, Vice Chancellor of the Delta State University Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga and wife Prof. Ebele, Vice Chancellor of University of Delta, Agbor, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Emmanuel Nwanze, among others.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ika Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Godfrey Ekpenisi said life was just like a vapour, adding that life, according to the holy scripture, is like a grass.

Bishop Ekpenisi pointed out it was by the grace of God that we are alive as diseases like COVID-19 and cancer were daily driving people from the surface of the earth.

While saying that we are living by the grace of God, the Anglican Bishop stressed the need for people to live a life of faith that would attract blessings from God.

According to him, everybody should cherish his or her family while still alive, adding that the place of the family in individual’s life was very important.

“We should cherish and nurture our family when we are still have life to live; seek and serve God when still have life by being committed to serving God with our resources, talent and time.

“Consider the needy around you. If God has given you opportunity to live, think about the poor around you.

“Let us hounour one another and therefore, honour God, Rt. Revd. Ekpenisi said, noting that it would be a dangerous thing to dishonour God in our lifestyle.