Chief Isaac Jemide

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday commiserated with the Jemide family and Itsekiri people of the state on the death of their prominent leader, Chief Isaac Jemide.

Jemide, an octogenarian lawyer and former member of House of Assembly in the defunct Bendel State, reportedly passed away on Sunday in Warri, at 88.

Okowa, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, also commiserated with the people of Warri on the demise of the astute lawyer and politician.

He described the deceased as a great leader who promoted harmonious relations between the Itsekiri people and their neighbours.

According to him, the late Chief Jemide was a great lawyer and former Commissioner in the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC), representing Delta State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Jemide family, the Itsekiri nation and the people of Warri on the demise of the octogenarian lawyer, politician and Itsekiri national leader, Chief Isaac Jemide.

“Chief Jemide, a staunch Rotarian, would be remembered for his phenomenal and outstanding contributions to God, the Itsekiris, the Bar and Rotary,” the governor said, and prayed that Almighty God should give the family, the Itsekiri people and associates the grace to bear his demise.