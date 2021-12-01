Ifeanyi Okowa

By Etop Ekanem

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State will be the Special Guest of Honour at Ethiope East Economic Summit scheduled for December 8, 2021

Others who will grace the occasion include HRM Mike Omeru, Ogurime-Rime, Ukori I, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, HRM Akpomeyoma Majoroh, Ojeta II, Ovie of Oruarivie, Abraka Kingdom, HRM Air Vice Marshal Lucky Ararile, Avwaeke I, Ovie of Umuaghwa Abraka kingdom among others.

The Ethiope East Economic Summit, which will take place at the Palace of the Ovie of Agbon Kingdom with the theme: ‘Building the Ethiope of Our Dream’, will have illustrious sons and daughters of the local government and other prominent personalities home and in diaspora in attendance.

The Chairman, Ethiope East Local Government Chairman, Victor Ofobrukueta, has called on all well-meaning Ethiope Easterners and the general public to be part of the long awaited summit.

Speaking on behalf of the council boss, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Akpevwe Ehwarieme, said issues of discuss includes “o review and adopt the 20 Years Ethiope East Economic Development Plan and to discuss avenues on how to develop and harness the economic potentials in Ethiope East.

Others are to showcase the the economic potentials and woo investors to Ethiope East, to engage younger people on importance of Agriculture and diversifying beyond oil and to create more sustainable avenue for the council to run activities beyond federal allocation among others.