By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, former Governor of the State, Chief James Ibori, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Olorogun Fred Majemite and other prominent Deltans, Weekend, graced the 10th year coronation anniversary of HRM Matthew Egbi, Owahwa II, the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa applauded traditional rulers in the state for their individual and collective roles in consolidating and supporting his administration’s peace programmes.

Okowa commended royal fathers who were at the ceremony in solidarity with their Ughievwen counterparts, pointing out that such solidarity was needed across the divide.

He said: “when our royal fathers from across the divide, (North, South and Central) work together, then we can ensure greater peace in our state and that is the role that they have continuously played.

“I want to thank all our royal majesties for the roles they have played in consolidating and supporting our peace programmes in the state.

“I want to, also, appreciate all our royal fathers who have come here in solidarity with the Ughievwen monarch because this is the kind of thing we expect and which our royal fathers have continue to do.

“When our royal fathers from across the divide, (North, South and Central work together), then we can ensure greater peace in our state and that is the role you have continuously played.”

HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi, the Okobaro of Ughievwen who spoke earlier, expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his developmental strides in the state, pointing out that “Senator Okowa is a listening and a caring governor who has provided inspirational leadership in the state.”

The Monarch prayed God to grant Governor Ifeanyi Okowa good health and resources that would enable him to finish strong, noting that a committee that would sensitise the people of Ughievwen Kingdom on the need to embrace agriculture has been put in place.

While appealing for technical and financial support to the Ughievwen agricultural programme, he also harped on the need for talented children in the state to be assisted educationally through scholarship scheme, even as he spoke on the peace effort in the area.