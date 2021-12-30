Oghenesivbe and Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-EXECUTIVE Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr Latimore Oghenesivbe has been sacked over his unprovoked attack on the State Government.

Governor Ifeanyi, Thursday, in the sack letter signed by Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, said he can no longer tolerate the manifest reckless and unprovoked attacks on the state government.



Saying the termination takes immediate effect, he told Mr Latimore Oghenesivbe to handover all government properties in his possession.

The letter reads: “I write to convey to you the displeasure of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, over your conduct with respect to the performance of your duties wherein there has been manifest recklessness and insubordination.

“As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communications, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated.

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith”.