Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, Sunday reacted to the arrest of Uche Nwosu, 2019 governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA).

Nwosu was arrested by security men in his home town, Eziama-Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Nwosu was in a thanksgivings service at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Umunwokwe Village, for the thanksgiving service after the burial of his mother, Jemaimah Adaeze Nwosu when the security men stormed the church and whisked him away.

Reacting to the development, the former Governor of Imo State and the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday alleged that the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, was the one who misinformed the Inspector General Police, IGP, to arrest his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

Okorocha made this known to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the arrest of Nwosu by the Police.

He also challenged Uzodimma to mention names of people linked to insecurity failure to do that Imo people should hold him responsible for the insecurity.

According to Okorocha, “Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, my wife and daughter were at the church outing services, when a group of men armed and in police uniform rushed into the church and started shooting in the course of their activities they pushed down my wife and torn my daughter cloth.

“There was no invitation or warrant of arrest from the security and the way it happened it gave us the feeling of kidnap. In the process many were injured. We watched Nwosu dragged into the bus carrying Imo govt number. My people identified them as the security agents from the government house.

“I got the state commissioner of Police who said Nwosu was arrested on the order of the IGP, what got us surprised was how Nwosu was dragged to the bus one still wonders what story the Imo state govt has framed up against Nwosu, and the IGP, I know could not have done that except for a high level of misinformation.

“Uzodimma has shown tremendous hate on me and my family why should any sane person arrest one in church outing service of his late mother.

“You recall last week Uzodimma said he was going to announce the names of those involved in insecurity in the state

Hope Uzodimma is the hating governor of Imo state that has deceived Abuja, IGP to go and arrest Nwosu.

“We wait for Uzodimma, on the 3rd of January to point out those who are involved in the insecurity. If he fails Uzodimma should be held responsible.”

Okorocha in panic, indicting himself—Imo govt

In his own reaction, the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, said that Senator Rochas Okorocha, was in a panic, indicted himself and now speak incoherently.

Uzodimma stated this to newsmen in Owerri, through his state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, while responding to Okorocha’s accusation that Imo govt was involved in the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu.

He said Okorocha should wait for the outcome of the arrest of his son-in-law’s arrest.

According to the Imo government, “Okorocha is in panic and trying to weep up sentiment. A man who looted the state dry. He should wait for due process to take place since he now knows it’s the security agencies that arrested Nwosu.

“Okorocha is indicting himself and his beginning to talk incoherently and it will not save him. There is no need to play politics with the arrest.

“The best advice I want to give him is that he should stop panicking and there is no need govt be involved in the arrest of Nwosu. The next thing Okorocha should do is to wait for the outcome of the police arrest.”