Ojodu carnage: Students on rampage in protest over deaths of colleagues

As RRS restores sanity

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Students numbering about a thousand stormed the Ojodu-Berger Way along Ogunnusi Road, in protest following the death of about 17 of their colleagues on Tuesday, who were crushed to death by a truck.

The truck was said to have developed a brake failure while escaping from arrest from traffic officers before ramming into a horde of students of Ojodu Grammar School, killing at least 17 pupils in the process.

The protesting students as early as 8am blocked the entire road leading to a standstill situation as motorists were turned back.

As of press time men of the Rapid Response Squad, RTS, have condoned the area to restore law and order.

Meantime, motorists were advised to ply alternative routes to get to their different destinations to avoid being caught in the gridlock as a result of the protest by students.

Vanguard News Nigeria