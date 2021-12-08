By Arogbonlo Israel

Eyewitnesses have said 17 students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, formerly Ojodu Grammar School, died in Tuesday’s tragedy, debunking claims by the Police that “only two males died on the spot”.

Meanwhile, Lagos State government has shut down the school until January next year.

The Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, made the announcement when she visited the school on Wednesday.

A white delivery truck, on Tuesday, allegedly chased by officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, ran into children returning from school, killing many.

According to an eyewitness, the truck driver attempted to escape after crushing the pupils, but was caught at Ogba very close to Excellence Hotel, where the truck was set ablaze.

Police was to later say only two students died. But eyewitnesses told Vanguard reporter, who was at the scene on Wednesday, that 17 died.

One of the residents, who don’t want to be mentioned, said she was shouting at the top of her voice when the incident happened, adding that “17 students died in the accident”.

“I couldn’t behold the bodies of the kids because of their damaged body parts. It’s an ugly experience.

“It’s a lie that two students died. I can confirm to you that 17 students died as a result of the incident,” she said.

“One of the kids’ stomach was ruptured and the intestines were outside.”

“A woman who lost her only daughter to the incident died this morning (Wednesday) as a result of the shock,” another resident disclosed.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, has denied that the agency’s officials were involved.

Vanguard News Nigeria